Victim Identified From Sunday Night Crash in East Lincoln

On Monday, Police Officer Katie Flood said 43-year-old Donte Payge died at a Lincoln hospital, just hours after the collision. A police report of the accident shows Payge's northbound car on 98th hit a westbound pickup truck on Holdrege, driven by 64-year-old Steven Wulf of Eagle.

