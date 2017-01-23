Uber and Lyft Contributing To Decreased Drunk Driving
Since the arrival of Uber and Lyft in Lincoln in the spring and summer of 2014, Driving While Intoxicated numbers have fallen in Lincoln which is down more than 32%. Credit new apps for making ride sharing easy and affordable.
