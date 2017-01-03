Two Shooting Victims Have Been Identified
Lincoln Police have new information regarding two shooting deaths that happened Saturday afternoon at the Superior Place Apartments, 1501 Superior Street. In a news release to KFOR News, police say 31-year-old Meagan Schroeder was found dead in the driver's seat of an SUV, while 40-year-old Brenda Schroeder was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound.
