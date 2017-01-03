Two Shooting Victims Have Been Identi...

Two Shooting Victims Have Been Identified

Lincoln Police have new information regarding two shooting deaths that happened Saturday afternoon at the Superior Place Apartments, 1501 Superior Street. In a news release to KFOR News, police say 31-year-old Meagan Schroeder was found dead in the driver's seat of an SUV, while 40-year-old Brenda Schroeder was in the front passenger seat with a gunshot wound.

