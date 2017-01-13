Topeka toddler celebrates a Sweet 16a...

Topeka toddler celebrates a Sweet 16a at 6 months old

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

A Topeka toddler is 16 months going on 16, he's already driving, and it's a in a car specially made just for him. His bright green jeep looks just like any Power Wheels one you'll find at the store, but his was specially modified for him by engineers at the Madonna's Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Thu Newsreader 1
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lancaster County was issued at January 13 at 3:34PM CST

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,880,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC