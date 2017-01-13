Topeka toddler celebrates a Sweet 16a at 6 months old
A Topeka toddler is 16 months going on 16, he's already driving, and it's a in a car specially made just for him. His bright green jeep looks just like any Power Wheels one you'll find at the store, but his was specially modified for him by engineers at the Madonna's Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering.
