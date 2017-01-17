Thousands show up for women's march i...

Thousands show up for women's march in Lincoln Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The march in Lincoln was expected to start at 2 p.m., but was delayed as people continue to show up to march with the group. "I have daughters and granddaughters and I don't think they will be treated right in the future if we don't do something now."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,597 • Total comments across all topics: 278,173,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC