Thousands of Dollars In Items Stolen ...

Thousands of Dollars In Items Stolen From Gateway Mall Business

15 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Lincoln Police say a security guard doing a security check around 4:30am Saturday saw two men breaking into the Piercing Pagoda. One of the suspects had a handgun and both men took off with $34,000 worth of jewelry.

