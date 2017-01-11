Thieves Strike Two Southeast Lincoln Businesses
Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary, where cash and equipment were taken from Paul Daniels Interiors and Rockbrook Camera off of 70th and Pioneers sometime before 9am Tuesday. Officer Katie Flood says cash was taken from both businesses, while cameras and lenses were missing from Rockbrook, with an estimated $42,000 loss.
