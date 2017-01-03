Spots Still Available For Lincoln Mar...

Spots Still Available For Lincoln Marathon

You can still sign up for the Lincoln Marathon. The May 7th race is usually a sell out, but the 40th annual event has more than 1,500 spots still available.

