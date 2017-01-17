Speedway Motors Week to Wicked Day Fi...

Speedway Motors Week to Wicked Day Five: Deadline Time...Or Is It?

Well, while all the regular 9 to 5'ers have called it a day and officially started their weekends, we're still hard at work, thrashing to get the Speedway Motors Week to Wicked 1952 Chevy done and running! Does that mean we've missed our deadline? Nope, Friday still has some hours left in her, and we'll use every last second if need be to get this old hauler a haulin'. Our teammates from Speedway, Joe, Damon, and Tom, had to hop a flight back to Lincoln, Nebraska, and we'd like to thank them for their help getting the truck put together, as well sharing their insight on the Speedway-specific parts and components that have been used in the build.

