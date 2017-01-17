Skywest CRJ2 at Lincoln on Jan 20th 2017, bird strike

A Skywest Canadair CRJ-200 on behalf of Delta Airlines, registration N453SW performing flight OO-3536/DL-3536 from Lincoln,NE to Minneapolis,MN , departed Lincoln's runway 18 and was climbing through about 1500 feet when the aircraft struck birds. In the absence of abnormal indications the crew continued the flight to Minneapolis where the aircraft landed safely about an hour later.

