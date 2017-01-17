Sewer upgrade projects on the way for central Lincoln
The public was invited to an open house Thursday, January 19 to learn more about two sanitary sewer rehabilitation projects on Jefferson Avenue and S. 44th Street in central Lincoln. The meeting, held at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, began with a presentation on both projects followed by a question and answer session with representatives of the City Public works and Utilities Department and REGA Engineering Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC