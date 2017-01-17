Sewer upgrade projects on the way for...

Sewer upgrade projects on the way for central Lincoln

The public was invited to an open house Thursday, January 19 to learn more about two sanitary sewer rehabilitation projects on Jefferson Avenue and S. 44th Street in central Lincoln. The meeting, held at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park, began with a presentation on both projects followed by a question and answer session with representatives of the City Public works and Utilities Department and REGA Engineering Group.

