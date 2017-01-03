Republicans sweep nearly all Nebraska panel chairmanships
Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican, left, swears in senators on the first day of the 2017 legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. The Legislature convenes for a 90-day session that could be dominated by budget choices due to an expected revenue shortfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC