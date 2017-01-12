Report: Former UConn HC & Notre Dame DC Bob Diaco Interviewing For Nebraska DC Position
Per Sean Callahan and the HuskersOnline gang, former Conneticut Head Coach & Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco is in Lincoln right now. This man is in Lincoln to interview to be #Huskers DC.
