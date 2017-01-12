Report: Former UConn HC & Notre Dame ...

Report: Former UConn HC & Notre Dame DC Bob Diaco Interviewing For Nebraska DC Position

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Corn Nation

Per Sean Callahan and the HuskersOnline gang, former Conneticut Head Coach & Notre Dame Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco is in Lincoln right now. This man is in Lincoln to interview to be #Huskers DC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corn Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Thu Newsreader 1
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lancaster County was issued at January 13 at 4:06AM CST

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC