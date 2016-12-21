ReNu Auto Services Opens Up Shop

ReNu Auto Services has announced it will establish an office and service center location in Lincoln at 101 Oakcreek Drive, which will serve as the company's headquarters moving forward. Locally owned and operated by Nathan Newhouse and Eric Jurgens, ReNu Auto Services has offered services exclusively through online booking since the company was established in 2003.

