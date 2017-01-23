Registration Now Open for Parks and Recreation Summer Camps

The Parks and Recreation Department invites families to register now for the FUNdamental Healthy Me summer day camps and Pioneers Park Nature Center camps. FUNdamental Healthy Me camps begin Tuesday, May 30 and run through Friday, August 11. Summer camps are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and cost $136 per child, per week.

