Public Invited to Open House on Sanitary Sewer Projects
The public is invited to an open house Thursday, January 19 on two sanitary sewer rehabilitation projects on Jefferson Avenue and S. 44th Street in central Lincoln. The meeting is from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park.
