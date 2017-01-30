Protests Against Trump Travel Ban Held In Omaha, Lincoln
Roughly 1,500 people gathered in an Omaha park Sunday to object to President Donald Trump's suspension of refugee entry into the U.S. A couple refugees addressed the crowd and talked about their own experience of coming to America from Afghanistan and Kenya.
