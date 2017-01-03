Project will identify public ash trees to further prepare for EAB response
Field work began this week on a digital inventory of all public trees in the rights of way and the five City golf courses. The inventory will provide an accurate digital record of public trees to include in the City's geographic information system and asset management system.
