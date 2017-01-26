Pregnant Woman Robbed In Near South N...

Pregnant Woman Robbed In Near South Neighborhood

A 31-year-old Lincoln woman, who is four months pregnant, was robbed early Wednesday morning as she was walking in the area of 20th and "G" Street. Lincoln Police say someone ran up from behind and grabbed her purse.

