Pregnant Woman Robbed In Near South Neighborhood
A 31-year-old Lincoln woman, who is four months pregnant, was robbed early Wednesday morning as she was walking in the area of 20th and "G" Street. Lincoln Police say someone ran up from behind and grabbed her purse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Wed
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC