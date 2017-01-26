Parks and Recreation Spring Program Guide Now Available
The Parks and Recreation Department has released its spring program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln such as summer camps and City pools. The guide will be included in the Sunday, January 29 edition of the Lincoln Journal Star and is available for free at the following locations: "We are pleased and proud to offer a wide variety of programming to the community," said Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson.
