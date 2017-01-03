Palestinians, Jordan Warn Trump over ...

Palestinians, Jordan Warn Trump over Proposed Move of Israel Embassy

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Producers are suing the Nebraska Department of N... -- Multiple people were killed in a shooting at the Fort LauderdaleHollywood International Airport in Florida Friday, a local sheriff said.A sus... -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday called on President-elect Donald Trump not to go forward with his plan to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusa... The Nebraska Supreme Court heard testimony Friday morning on a case involving Frenchman Cambridge Irrigation District farmers. Producers are suing the Nebraska Department of N... Lincoln, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,411

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC