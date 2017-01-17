One woman dead after a rollover crash near 14th and Waverly Rd

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, at 1230 p.m., deputies responded along with Raymond Rescue and Lincoln Fire and Rescue to a single vehicle rollover crash on Waverly Rd between N. 14th and N. 27th Streets. The preliminary investigation reveals that the driver of a westbound 2005 Pontiac G6 lost control and left the roadway entering the south ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.