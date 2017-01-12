Oklahoma Scene: Kaela Edwards sets co...

Oklahoma Scene: Kaela Edwards sets collegiate record

Oklahoma State's Kaela Edwards ' time of 2:40.79 in the 1,000-meter dash on Friday set a new collegiate record. The Cowgirls and Cowboys track and field teams competed in Lincoln, Neb., for the Holiday Inn Invite Friday and Saturday.

