Oklahoma Scene: Kaela Edwards sets collegiate record
Oklahoma State's Kaela Edwards ' time of 2:40.79 in the 1,000-meter dash on Friday set a new collegiate record. The Cowgirls and Cowboys track and field teams competed in Lincoln, Neb., for the Holiday Inn Invite Friday and Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC