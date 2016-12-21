NMotion Hires Beth McKeon, Broadens S...

NMotion Hires Beth McKeon, Broadens Suite of Startup Services

NMotion , a startup accelerator based in Lincoln, Nebraska, has hired a new Managing Director, Beth McKeon , to continue to build and expand the NMotion program. McKeon brings founder and accelerator experience from the broader Midwest startup community and has served as NMotion's Program Director for the past year.

