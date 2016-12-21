NMotion Hires Beth McKeon, Broadens Suite of Startup Services
NMotion , a startup accelerator based in Lincoln, Nebraska, has hired a new Managing Director, Beth McKeon , to continue to build and expand the NMotion program. McKeon brings founder and accelerator experience from the broader Midwest startup community and has served as NMotion's Program Director for the past year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
|Neb.-based Duncan Aviation cutting 300-plus jobs (Mar '09)
|Sep '16
|Heatx
|9
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC