Nebraska lawmaker quits after unsavor...

Nebraska lawmaker quits after unsavory Women's March tweet

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Sen. Kintner could face expulsion from t... An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied Women's March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied Women's March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House Police say they believe seven protesters who climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim Police say a woman whose body ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,630 • Total comments across all topics: 278,238,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC