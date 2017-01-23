Nebraska lawmaker quits after unsavory Women's March tweet
Sen. Kintner could face expulsion from t... An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied Women's March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault An outspoken Nebraska state legislator has resigned following an uproar over a tweet he sent that implied Women's March protesters were too unattractive to be victims of sexual assault Police say protesters are climbing a crane at a downtown Washington construction site that's just a few blocks from the White House Police say they believe seven protesters who climbed a 270-foot crane at a downtown Washington construction site just blocks from the White House are associated with the environmental group Greenpeace Police say a woman whose body parts were found at a New York City garbage transfer station last week was a homicide victim Police say a woman whose body ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC