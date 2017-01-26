NE Lincoln McDonald's Robbed Late Thu...

NE Lincoln McDonald's Robbed Late Thursday Night

Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Police Captain Jeff Bucher tells KFOR News several employees were inside when the two suspects walked in with knives and demanded money from the register. Bucher says both of the suspects had their faces covered and no one was hurt.

