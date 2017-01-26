NE Lincoln McDonald's Robbed Late Thursday Night
Police Captain Jeff Bucher tells KFOR News several employees were inside when the two suspects walked in with knives and demanded money from the register. Bucher says both of the suspects had their faces covered and no one was hurt.
