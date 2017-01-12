Mom of Twin Separated at Birth Reacts...

Mom of Twin Separated at Birth Reacts to Emotional 'GMA' Reunion: 'It Didn't Feel Real'

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The winner of the 2012 Broyles Award, Dia... -- Six NFL head coaching jobs opened up as the regular season wrapped up, and nearly all have been filled less than two weeks into the playoffs.The Los Angeles Rams... -- In his final weekly address, President Obama talked about his farewell remarks in Chicago this week and his legacy as president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 12 Newsreader 1
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,976,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC