Mayor to Present November Award of Excellence
Mayor Chris Beutler today will present the Mayor's Award of Excellence for November to Lincoln Police Officers Jorge Dimas and Matthew Schiefelbein. The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street.
