Man Critically Injured in One-Vehicle Accident
Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Police responded to an accident in the area of 56th and Randolph in Lincoln around 8:40 p.m. Friday night. According to officials on the scene, a man's vehicle crashed into a tree.
