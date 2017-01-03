Lux Expanding Classrooms And Community Role
The Lux Center for the Arts kicked off an expansion and remodeling program Saturday that will double its Ceramics Teaching area first, but result in a higher profile in the future. The building just west of the 48th and Baldwin Street Center will be converted into its Ceramics Center between now and the first week of June.
