LSO identifies 25-year-old killed in Saturday crash
On January 21st, 2017 at 7:33 am, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Southwest Rural Fire & Rescue and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a one vehicle fatality crash near the 8500 block of West Denton The investigation revealed that 25 year old Melissa Vifquain of Lincoln, NE was the driver and sole occupant traveling westbound in a 2005 Pontiac G6 when she lost control of the vehicle, entered into the north ditch, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
