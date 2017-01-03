LPD Releases Photo/Security Video From Pet Care Center Before Arson Fire
Surveillance photo of arsonist at Pet Care Center, 3220 North 14th Street, on Jan. 1, 2017. As Lincoln Police further investigate the latest arson fire in the Belmont neighborhood, they have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect they are looking for at this time.
