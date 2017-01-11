LPD Investigating Home Invasion Robbery
Police are investigating a home invasion robbery from early Wednesday morning in north Lincoln. In an email to KFOR News, police say they were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street, where some men came home and found their roommate had been hurt and robbed.
