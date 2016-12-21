LPD Hve Description Of Armed Men Who Robbed Heidelberg's
Lincoln police this morning have a description of the armed men who robbed Heidelberg's Sports Bar yesterday morning about an hour before opening. Sgt. Randy Clark says one suspect is medium to dark skinned, 5'7".
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Sun
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC