LPD Catches Four Omaha Teens Suspected of Shoplifting Spree

Three teens from Omaha are in the Lancaster County Jail, while a 17-year-old was referred to juvenile court and has been released to a family member, after a shoplifting spree in Lincoln on Tuesday. Police Officer Katie Flood says all four were caught outside of the Kohl's near 84th and "O" with $1,700 worth of unpaid clothes.

