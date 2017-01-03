Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taking and defecation, say nightclub staff
A city centre passageway which was previously earmarked for closure due to anti-social behaviour is still a hotbed for drug taking and defecation, say staff at a nearby nightclub. Members of staff at Home nightclub off Lincoln High Street have said they are forced to clear human faeces, needles and trash regularly from St Peter's Passageway, which runs behind the club linking High Street and Mint Lane.
