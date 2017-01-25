Lincoln Man Alleges Excessive Force By LPD
A Lincoln man says Lincoln Police officers abused their authority on January 15th when they handcuffed him and held him for an hour. Police were investigating shots being fired in the 19th and A neighborhood when they saw Cotton at 20th and Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|2 hr
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC