Lincoln City Council To Hold Hearing, Vote On Recycle Lincoln Ordinance
You would have to start recycling cardboard next year, under a proposed ordinance that will be part of a public hearing and vote by the Lincoln City Council on Monday evening. Under the proposal, cardboard would be banned from Lincoln's city landfill starting April 1, 2018.
