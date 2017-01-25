Libraries Encourage Daily Reading With 50 Beloved Books Challenge
Lincoln City Libraries invites families to participate in the 50 Beloved Books Challenge from February through April. The book list includes some of the most popular and loved picture books, and parents are encouraged to read the books aloud to their children for at least 15 minutes a day.
