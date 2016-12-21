Keith P. Hughes, MD Completes New Board Certification
Nebraska Foot & Ankle, P.C. is pleased to announce that in addition to being a board certified orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Keith P. Hughes has also become board certified in wound care. The American Board of Wound Management has awarded Dr. Hughes the designation of a certified wound specialist physician , becoming currently one of only a few certified wound specialist physicians in Nebraska.
Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.
