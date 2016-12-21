Keith P. Hughes, MD Completes New Boa...

Keith P. Hughes, MD Completes New Board Certification

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln

Nebraska Foot & Ankle, P.C. is pleased to announce that in addition to being a board certified orthopaedic surgeon, Dr. Keith P. Hughes has also become board certified in wound care. The American Board of Wound Management has awarded Dr. Hughes the designation of a certified wound specialist physician , becoming currently one of only a few certified wound specialist physicians in Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies 4 hr DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Gunman
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,912 • Total comments across all topics: 277,523,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC