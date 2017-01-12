It's that time of year - the flu is back in Lincoln
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports a sharp increase in the number of cases of influenza, with 28 cases confirmed in the county in the past few weeks. Influenza is a highly infectious disease of the lungs that can cause mild to severe illness and lead to death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Thu
|Newsreader
|1
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC