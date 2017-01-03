Iowa beaten by Nebraska

Iowa beaten by Nebraska

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Ledger

Glynn Watson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, and Nebraska outlasted visiting Iowa 93-90 in double overtime on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa's Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer, caught fire after halftime, pouring in 30 of his 34 points in the second half and overtime, before fouling out in the second extra period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan 1 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec 18 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,632

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC