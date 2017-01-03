Iowa beaten by Nebraska
Glynn Watson Jr. scored a career-high 34 points, and Nebraska outlasted visiting Iowa 93-90 in double overtime on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Iowa's Peter Jok, the Big Ten's leading scorer, caught fire after halftime, pouring in 30 of his 34 points in the second half and overtime, before fouling out in the second extra period.
