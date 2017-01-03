Huskers Welcome Penn State for Top-Fi...

Huskers Welcome Penn State for Top-Five Showdown

Devaney Center Live Video Streaming: BTN Plus Twitter Updates: @HuskerWrestling The No. 5 Nebraska wrestling team opens the New Year by hosting defending national champion and third-ranked Penn State on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 2 p.m. .

