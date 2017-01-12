Governor Ricketts To Deliver State Of The State
Governor Ricketts is expected to take less than 30 minutes to deliver his State of the State Address to members of the Legislature, then spend 4 days explaining it to Nebraskans. Today, Ricketts flies from Lincoln to Norfolk, Grand Island and Aurora.
