Good Life Family Chiropractic Celebrates Grand Opening
Good Life Family Chiropractic officially opened its doors on October 31, 2016 and recently hosted a special event to celebrate! Held on December 6th, a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce kicked off the festivities. Dr. Jake Tucker, Chiropractor and owner of the practice, addressed those in attendance, expressing his gratitude for their support.
