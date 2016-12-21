Good Life Family Chiropractic Celebra...

Good Life Family Chiropractic Celebrates Grand Opening

Good Life Family Chiropractic officially opened its doors on October 31, 2016 and recently hosted a special event to celebrate! Held on December 6th, a ribbon-cutting ceremony officiated by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce kicked off the festivities. Dr. Jake Tucker, Chiropractor and owner of the practice, addressed those in attendance, expressing his gratitude for their support.

