Five Heart Podcast Episode 20

Saturday

This week's episode touches on the recent changes made to the football team's coaching staff . Does the dismissal of two of Mike Riley's longtime assistants mean that the "Nicest Guy in College Football" is feeling a sense of urgency? What does the new defensive coordinator bring to Lincoln? Does it mean Nebraska could see a 3-4 defensive scheme for the first time in over twenty years? Plenty of recruiting talk as we are just weeks from National Signing Day: Coaches are out on the road and kids are scheduling trips to the Heartland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corn Nation.

Lincoln, NE

