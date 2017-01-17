Fire Under Control Quickly In North Lincoln
Fire Fighters were called to Snyder Industries at 4700 Fremont Street in Lincoln Tuesday Afternoon shortly before 1:00 P.M. The fire was in processing equipment in one of the Snyder production buildings. Trucks surrounded the building in the muddy lot, and the fire was declared under control within 20 minutes.
