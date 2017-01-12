Excellence in Education: MLK Freedom Breakfast
For more than two decades, members of the Lincoln community have met to honor the life and mission of Martin Luther King Jr. Friday morning, they met again for the annual MLK Freedom Breakfast. More than 800 people began their morning with a shared meal and words of empowerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Thu
|Newsreader
|1
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC