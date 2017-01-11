Ed Morrow Jr. Sidelined by Foot Injury
Lincoln Nebraska Men's Basketball Coach Tim Miles announced Wednesday afternoon that sophomore forward Ed Morrow Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely because of a right foot injury. According to men's basketball Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig, the injury was confirmed by an MRI taken earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Huskers.com.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec 18
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC