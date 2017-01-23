Driver Won't Be Charged In Hit And Run Death Near Lincoln

Charges will not be filed against a 51-year-old Lincoln man, whose vehicle hit and killed a 19-year-old University of Nebraska-Omaha student athlete along Highway 6 just west of Waverly on January 13. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says through their investigation, the driver, Ricky Phillips, did nothing to cause the crash and left because he thought his vehicle hit a deer. Phillips had been heading home from work, but he was cited for driving under suspension.

